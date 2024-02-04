Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,459,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,441,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.15% of Texas Instruments worth $1,663,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.