Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $315.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $187.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.18. Tesla has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

