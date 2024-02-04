Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.
