Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Price Performance
Shares of TISI stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 million, a P/E ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. Team has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $11.25.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Team
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.