Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of TISI stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 million, a P/E ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. Team has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $11.25.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Team by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Team during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Team during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Team during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Team by 83.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

