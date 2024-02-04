TD Cowen Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT)

TD Cowen reiterated their market perform rating on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.88. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 126.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $130,229.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,715 shares in the company, valued at $629,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $99,122.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,435.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $130,229.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,715 shares in the company, valued at $629,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,305 shares of company stock worth $523,183. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 2seventy bio by 754.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the third quarter worth $41,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

