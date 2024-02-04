Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Shares Down 2.2%

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112.50 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.43). 8,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 6,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.46).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.80) price objective on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TKO

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of £324.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5,625.00 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.97.

In related news, insider Robert Dickinson sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.43), for a total value of £84,040 ($106,839.56). Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.