Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.49. 3,776,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.02. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $179.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.