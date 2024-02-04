Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Boosted by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.49. 3,776,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $179.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.02.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

