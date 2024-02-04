Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Acquires 2,841 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.9% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,525,419,000 after acquiring an additional 219,892 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,150,426,000 after acquiring an additional 256,155 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $695.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,223,209. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.00 on Friday, reaching $709.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,348. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $657.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $465.33 and a 1 year high of $714.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

