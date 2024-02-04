Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Scotiabank currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.75.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

SNDX opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.02. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,501,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 160.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,236,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after buying an additional 761,186 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,816,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,506,000 after buying an additional 548,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,944,000 after buying an additional 287,831 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.