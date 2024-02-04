Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $141,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $619.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $622.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $582.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.33.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

