Swiss National Bank Sells 457,300 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,709,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 457,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $241,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 14,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $68.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Natural Resources



Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

