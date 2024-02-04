Swiss National Bank Sells 241,600 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,881,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 241,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of EOG Resources worth $238,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG opened at $110.85 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $136.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

