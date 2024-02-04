Swiss National Bank Sells 160,600 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Waste Management worth $199,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Waste Management stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $188.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.55.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

