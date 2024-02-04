Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SRDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Surmodics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $39.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.09 million, a P/E ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. Surmodics had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surmodics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Surmodics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Surmodics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Surmodics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

