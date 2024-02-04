Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.170–0.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.0 million-$117.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.3 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Surmodics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Surmodics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Surmodics from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Surmodics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Surmodics

Surmodics Stock Down 2.0 %

SRDX stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. 64,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,187. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 1.05. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. Surmodics had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surmodics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Surmodics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Surmodics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Surmodics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Surmodics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Surmodics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.