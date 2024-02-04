Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $360.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $331.52.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $342.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $342.88. The company has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.79%.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,539,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,890,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,957 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

