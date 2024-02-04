StockNews.com Upgrades Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.60.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WHR

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WHR opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $160.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 160.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 88.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.