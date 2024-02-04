StockNews.com Upgrades ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

NYSE ACCO opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.36 million. Equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

