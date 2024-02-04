StockNews.com Lowers Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Extreme Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.36.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of EXTR opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.95. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $464,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,150. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 166.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

