StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.32. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

