StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Price Performance
Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.32. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
