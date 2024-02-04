StockNews.com Downgrades Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) to Sell

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EDR stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,658.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $1,274,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,299 shares of company stock worth $2,534,855. 82.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,032,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.