StockNews.com Downgrades Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $318.17.

Biogen Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $243.72 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dohj LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $951,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Biogen by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

