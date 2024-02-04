StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SWN. UBS Group upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.60 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SWN

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.