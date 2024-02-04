StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 378,339 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 649,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 15,529,543 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 437.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 203,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

