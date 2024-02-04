StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.51.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
