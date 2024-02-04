Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. BTIG Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of STC opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $63.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 148.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

