Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $120.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.82. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.1% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

