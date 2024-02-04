Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.99. 11,366,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,548,374. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

