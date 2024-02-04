Spire Wealth Management Has $12.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $104.69 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average is $99.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

