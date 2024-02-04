Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.250-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Spire also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.43.

Get Spire alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spire

Spire Stock Performance

Spire stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.00. 831,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $75.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.98.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

Insider Transactions at Spire

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,475. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spire

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Spire by 817.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Spire during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 159.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.