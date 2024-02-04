Spinnaker Trust Sells 724 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.8% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.20.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $63.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,973,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,657. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.02 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 35.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.