Spinnaker Trust Purchases 4,340 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after buying an additional 1,032,843 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 194.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 430,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after purchasing an additional 284,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,066,000 after purchasing an additional 272,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 198,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,045.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 174,420 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

SPGP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.25. The company had a trading volume of 616,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,540. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $99.38.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

