Spinnaker Trust Buys 8,626 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,679,000 after purchasing an additional 308,475 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 399,554 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,963,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,499,000 after purchasing an additional 260,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99,508 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,919 shares. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

