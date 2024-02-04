Spinnaker Trust Buys 3,329 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 9.2% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 49,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 91,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.25. The stock had a trading volume of 220,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.97. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $106.81 and a one year high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

