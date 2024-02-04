Spinnaker Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.79. 4,055,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,756. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.19.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.