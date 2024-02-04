Spinnaker Trust Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.4 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.96. 20,964,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,452,858. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

