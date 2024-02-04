Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 23,453 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,453 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 107.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,089,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382,905 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. 33,248,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,171,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

