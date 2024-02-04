Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,348 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.4% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.07 on Friday, reaching $496.71. 4,709,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,241,063. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $475.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $498.43.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

