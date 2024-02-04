Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $8.21 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of XMHQ stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.39. 245,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,172. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day moving average is $83.56. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $68.69 and a 1 year high of $93.70.



The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

