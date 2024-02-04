Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $13,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 174,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,641,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,038,000 after purchasing an additional 112,450 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 236,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Finally, Treynor Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 175,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.70. 341,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,576. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

