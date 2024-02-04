Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.56 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,739 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.19. The stock had a trading volume of 451,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,474. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

