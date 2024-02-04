Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.15. The company had a trading volume of 737,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,937. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

