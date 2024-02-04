Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 34,939 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,223,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,423. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

