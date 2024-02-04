Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 35,296 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,296 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.23% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 53,652 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 139.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 39,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 170.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter.

DFCF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 424,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,496. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

