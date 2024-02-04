Sovereign Metals’ (SVML) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 42 ($0.53) price objective on the stock.
Sovereign Metals Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of SVML stock opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.30) on Wednesday. Sovereign Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 31 ($0.39). The stock has a market cap of £132.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2,350.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.78.
Sovereign Metals Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sovereign Metals
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.