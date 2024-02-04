Sovereign Metals’ (SVML) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 42 ($0.53) price objective on the stock.

Sovereign Metals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SVML stock opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.30) on Wednesday. Sovereign Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 31 ($0.39). The stock has a market cap of £132.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2,350.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.78.

Get Sovereign Metals alerts:

Sovereign Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.