Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) PT Lowered to GBX 3,400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($44.50) to GBX 3,400 ($43.22) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,830 ($48.69) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Down 0.6 %

About Smurfit Kappa Group

SKG opened at GBX 2,862 ($36.38) on Wednesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,528 ($32.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,604 ($45.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,033.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,033.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,946.55.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

