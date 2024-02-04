Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) PT Lowered to GBX 3,400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($44.50) to GBX 3,400 ($43.22) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,830 ($48.69) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Down 0.6 %
About Smurfit Kappa Group
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
