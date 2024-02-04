Slam (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.93. 104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Slam Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82.

Get Slam alerts:

Institutional Trading of Slam

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAMU. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Slam by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Slam by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Slam by 5.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slam by 117.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Slam in the second quarter valued at about $128,000.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.