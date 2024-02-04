Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.48.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,827,170,000 after buying an additional 53,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after purchasing an additional 433,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,929,000 after purchasing an additional 67,107 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

