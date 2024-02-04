Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,691,000 after purchasing an additional 81,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Silgan by 20.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,053,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,558 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Silgan by 43.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,220,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,349 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Silgan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

