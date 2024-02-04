Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Devolver Digital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 31 ($0.39) target price on the stock.
Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.
